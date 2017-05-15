Redskins sign pair of free agents, cut three players in roster moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – One day after the conclusion of rookie minicamp, the Redskins sign a pair of players who tried out for the team last weekend.

Washington signed the free agent tight end Manasseh Garner and college free agent cornerback Tevin Homer.

In corresponding roster moves, the Redskins waive linebacker Khairi Fortt and tight end Wes Saxton in addition to releasing cornerback Tharold Simon.

Fortt is the player cast to portray late Redskins legend Sean Taylor in an upcoming episode of The Perfect Murder on Investigation Discovery.