Redskins sign pair of free agents, cut three players in roster moves

Posted 4:20 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:25PM, May 15, 2017

Tevin Homer of the Florida Atlantic Owls recovers a loose ball.
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – One day after the conclusion of rookie minicamp, the Redskins sign a pair of players who tried out for the team last weekend.

Washington signed the free agent tight end Manasseh Garner and college free agent cornerback Tevin Homer.

Cornerback Tharold Simon of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the New England Patriots. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In corresponding roster moves, the Redskins waive linebacker Khairi Fortt and tight end Wes Saxton in addition to releasing cornerback Tharold Simon.

Fortt is the player cast to portray late Redskins legend Sean Taylor in an upcoming episode of The Perfect Murder on Investigation Discovery.