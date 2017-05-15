× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies and warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and warm week… We spent much of last week with below normal temperatures, we will spend most of this week above normal. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s this morning and climb into the mid 70s this afternoon, near normal. Expect plenty of sunshine today. It will be breezy, especially this morning, with gusts to near 25 mph. Winds should relax a bit this afternoon.

Sunny skies will return for Tuesday with highs warming into the upper 70s. We will continue to warm into the upper 80s on Wednesday and near 90 on Thursday, about 15 degrees above normal. A few more clouds will blend in for the end of the work week but rain chances will still be low.

We are tracking our next group of fronts that will move our way for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. We will fine tune the rain timing and amounts as we go through the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very HighighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 15th

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central VA, Southeast VA – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

