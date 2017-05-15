Marc and Audrey Leishman host Begin Again Celebrity Classic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Less than two months after winning his first PGA Tour tournament since 2012, Virginia Beach resident Marc Leishman enters the most important tournament of his season.

“We’re really excited about today,” Leishman told News 3. “The chance to help families in Virginia Beach and around the country is something we don’t take lightly.”

Monday, Leishman and his wife Audrey hosted the Begin Again Celebrity Classic – a fundraiser for the Begin Again Foundation, which provides life’s most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises across the country.

Among the celebrities taking part in the golf tournament at Bayville Golf Club and dinner/concert at The Yacht Club at Marina Shores include PGA Tour member Matt Every, CBS golf analyst and former major champion Ian Baker-Finch, pro football hall of famer Bruce Smith, musician Colt Ford and many more.

“It’s great to be here for Marc,” Ian Baker-Finch told News 3. “All of the Aussie guys – we always support each other. So when something goes wrong like what happened with Audrey a couple years ago, we wanted to do everything we can to help out. It’s a pleasure to come in to town to support Marc and the foundation.”

Inspired by Audrey’s near death experience in April 2015, the Begin Again Foundation was born out of a fiery passion for helping others. The foundation’s LEISHLine program provides small grants to furnish basic needs for at-risk CHKD families and Sepsis survivors across the country. The Foundation also works to protect Virginia Beach’s homeless female population from Toxic Shock Syndrome, by supplying shelters with safe, organic feminine hygiene products.