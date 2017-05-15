Four Grassfield High seniors headed to U.S. Naval Academy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Four seniors at Grassfield High School are headed to one of the most selective colleges in the country — the United States Naval Academy.

The acceptance rate at the U.S. Naval Academy is around 8 percent each year. The odds of four or more seniors from the same high school being accepted to the same Naval Academy class is very rare — less than 1 percent.

However, Justin Newell, Trey Ogden, Stephen Burrell, and Cameron Jackson have defied the odds.

Just a few weeks after graduating, they’ll head to summer training in Annapolis, Maryland.

Grassfield High School is just one of three schools in the country to have four or more students receive an appointment this year. To be accepted, applicants must have a well-rounded application, demonstrate leadership potential, athletic/fitness prowess, community service excellence, pass a thorough medical exam, and be interviewed by Naval Academy representatives and members of Congress. They also must receive one of a limited number of nominations awarded from wither a Congressman, the Vice President or the President.