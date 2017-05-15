× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and temps in the 90s

Tracking sunshine and temps in the 90s….We are tracking plenty of sunshine this week, along with temperatures in the 90s.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. Winds will be fairly breezy at times, from the north-northwest between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, as high pressure builds over the area, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wednesday brings more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. High temperatures will soar into the low 90s by Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

By Friday, highs will creep back into the mid 80s. We’ll likely see a few more clouds and possibly a couple of isolated showers and storms in advance of our next weather system. Scattered showers and storms are more likely, though, for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/NW 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central VA, Southeast VA – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.