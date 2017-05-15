Coast Guard rescues four from boat taking on water near Gloucester Point

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A boat crew from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven rescued four people Monday after their boat started taking on water near Gloucester Point.

Watchstanders received a report from a different vessel about a 21-foot boat taking on water with three adults and one child aboard.

Station Milford Haven diverted a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew in the area to assist, the Coast Guard said.

The crew towed the boat to Gloucester Point Marina where the boat was then trailered.

“Coming into this busy boating season, we urge mariners to be prepared before getting underway,” said Cmdr. Peggy M. Britton, Chief of Response at Sector Hampton Roads. “To help prepare, you can schedule a vessel safety check or take a free boating safety course.”