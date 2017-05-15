Child removed from Williamsburg home after mother charged with assault, child neglect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A woman has been arrested after assaulting someone in a home while holding an infant.

Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Penniman Road and saw Ashley Boone sitting on a couch with an infant.

The victim said Boone assaulted her after kicking her bedroom door.

Police said the victim had swelling on her head and bruising around an eye where she said Boone hit her.

The victim told police Boone was holding the infant during the altercation.

Child Protective Services then responded and took the child to a relative’s home.

Police said the child was not injured and Boone was charged with Domestic Assault, Child Neglect and Destruction of Property.