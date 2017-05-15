× Celebrate National Women’s Health Week by doing these five things

Ladies – we know you all have busy lives, especially moms.

You’re always doing things for other people, but take a minute this week to focus on yourself.

May 14 – 20 is National Women’s Health Week. It’s a good reminder to take control of your health.

Here are five things the Office on Women’s Health suggests you do to lead a healthier life.

Get Routine Checkups

A yearly physical should include discussions of your health habits and family history, setting health goals and getting any necessary screenings or exams. Most health plans cover a yearly checkup, but even if you don’t have insurance you can see a doctor or nurse for free or low-cost at a health center.

Get Active

Physical activity can lower your risk of things like heart disease and stroke, and there’s even evidence it can lower your risk of breast cancer. You should do strength training twice a week and aim for two and half hours of cardio a week.

Eat Healthy

It doesn’t have to be complicated. You should mainly be eating fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean meats. Most of us know what’s good for us; we’re just not always good at choosing the healthy options.

Pay attention to your mental health

This is just as important as your physical health. It includes getting enough sleep and finding ways to manage your stress.

Avoid Unhealthy Behaviors

This may not be easy, but start small. You can focus on things like giving up smoking or commit to not texting while driving.

The office on Women’s Health has a lot of resources and guides. Click here for a breakdown of what you should be doing depending on your age.