HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - To kick off national Salvation Army Week (SalvationArmyHRVA.org), members of the jazz band "Brothers by Choice," made up of graduates of the local Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Program, were on set to play for us.
A jazz band with a story to tell for Salvation Army Week on Coast Live
