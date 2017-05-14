THE FLASH new episode, Tuesday 5/16 at 8pm on WGNT 247

“Infantino Street” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS; WENTWORTH MILLER RETURNS AS CAPTAIN COLD – With only 24 hours left until Savitar murders Iris (Candice Patton), Barry (Grant Gustin) struggles to save the woman he loves and makes the choice to use any means necessary to do so. Realizing he has one option left to save her, The Flash turns to Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) for help. Michael Allowitz directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Grainne Godfree (#322). Original airdate 5/16/2017.