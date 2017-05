PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Children’s Museum of Virginia is offering admission at $5 per person on Wednesdays.

The deal lasts from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on “Whoopee Wednesdays.”

The offer ends after June 28 and resumes on September 6.

Children under 2 years old get in for free.

36.834914 -76.298840