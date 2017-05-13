× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers move out, drier air moves in

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking showers moving out and drier air moving in.

Most of the showers have moved out, however, a couple of leftover showers could still mix in as low pressure churns over the area and away from us. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

As high pressure builds in, we’ll see partly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day. Highs will jump into the upper 70s. Then, next week, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with scattered showers and storms early (80%). Windy. Conditions improve in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/W/NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.