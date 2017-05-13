Police investigating shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Treetop Drive.

The call came in Saturday just before 2:30 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived on scene they located a victim with non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation they learned the suspect in the shooting and the victim got into a physical altercation, when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.