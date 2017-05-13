Nationals agree to contract with Bryce Harper for 2018 season

Harper, 24, is one of just 11 players in Major League history to hit at least 121 home runs and accumulate 387 walks through his first five Major League seasons. He is also one of five active players to hit at least 121 home runs prior to his age 24 season.

A four-time All-Star, including three as an NL starter in the outfield, a Silver Slugger, and the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year, Harper remains under contract through the 2018 season. The agreement today solidifies his salary for that season.

Saturday night, in his first game since the deal was announced, Harper hit a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Phillies.