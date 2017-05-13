× First Warning Forecast: Much warmer, under mostly sunny skies for Mother’s Day

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking sunshine and warmer temperatures!

We will start to see the clouds break up a bit as we head overnight. Drier air will move into the region. Lows tonight will range in the upper 40s to mid 50s under clearing skies.

Mother’s Day looks like it’s going to be a great day! We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs ranging from the 70s to near 80. It will be a little on the breezy side with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph, with some higher gusts. A cold front will swing across the region Sunday night, but it is dry, so we should just see a little more cloud cover with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

High pressure will continue to dominate Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s to near 80 on both days. Dry weather looks to be the story both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 on Thursday!

The next chance for some rain will be Friday. As of now, it is a slight chance, so we will be keeping an eye on a potential frontal system that could bring us some showers and storms. Only at 25 percent chance at this point.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

