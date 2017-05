CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A fire damaged a mobile home in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Devonshire Drive just after 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home.

The fire was brought under control around 8:20 a.m.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire seems to be electrical related.

The man that lived in the mobile home will be displaced and will stay with family members.

No one was injured.