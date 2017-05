CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake brought a townhouse fire under control Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 4100 block of Sloop Trail just after 3:45 p.m.

When they arrived at 3:53 p.m, they encountered heavy smoke showing from a two-story townhouse.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 4:02 p.m.

So far, there’s no word on any injuries or a cause of the fire.

Stay with News 3 for more on this developing story.