Woman mourns loss after fiancé was killed by train in James City County

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - On May 2 Fernando Garcia was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in James City County near the intersection of Richmond Road and Airport Road.

It happened at about 6 p.m.

Garcia's fiancé Sandra Reece said he was going to pick up things from the store for his neighbors but he never made it to the store.

The screeching of the train is too much for Reece to bear anymore.

She covered her ears with her hands with tears in her eyes as the train pass by during her interview with News 3.

The couple lived in the Family Inn which is located just feet from the train tracks.

"I love that man like no tomorrow," said Reece, "He had such a big heart. Everyone here loves him."

Reece wiped as she talked about how the couple met eight years ago at a restaurant down the street. She says they were friends for a year before they started dating.

She still doesn't understand what happened that night.

State Police said the crossing arms were working along with the lights.

Reece and his friends still have many questions what happened.

"It blows my mind. I can't wrap my head around it," said friend James Scott.

But now Reece said she has more problems. She said she is having trouble getting his remains for a few reasons.

Reece said he was an illegal immigrant, the couple was not married yet, and there is a language barrier between herself and Fernando's family who are all in Mexico.

Now Reece said she is raising money in effort to get him sent back to the country where he was born.

She said they were saving money in hopes of getting married before the end of the year.

Garcia was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after the accident.

Reece has set up a memorial fund at Citizens and Farmers Bank to help pay to get him sent back to Mexico.