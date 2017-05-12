Tractor-trailer crash shuts down US-460 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – All lanes of US-460 in Isle of Wight County are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 2 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kevin M. Miles of Amherst, Virginia, fell asleep at the wheel, ran off the right shoulder and hit a tree.

The tree then fell into the road and was hit by David Jones of Virginia Beach and Patrick Archer of Sterling. Both of those drivers were uninsured.

Miles was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.