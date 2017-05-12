Suffolk police investigate after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured.

Emergency Communications got a report of an incident after a man responded to a local Emergency Room for medical treatment around 11 p.m., Thursday.

Suffolk Police said they responded to Sentara Obici Hospital and met the adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Marvin Antione Boone, of Chesapeake.

The man was allegedly shot somewhere in the City of Suffolk sometime after 10 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, according to police.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.