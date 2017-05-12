Mom of 4 who is expecting quadruplets gets Mother’s Day surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- An Ohio mother who's expecting quadruplets is getting ready to celebrate Mother's Day – with a little help from Babies 'R' Us.

"I'm a lot more tired, more wobbly," laughed Kelly Myers.

Kelly and her husband, James, already have four kids, ranging in age from 11 months to 14 years old.

Back in December, Kelly learned she was pregnant with quadruplets. "I’m scared, but I’m excited to see what happens next, for the journey ahead," Kelly said.

Kelly is now 25 weeks pregnant and says her doctor wants to deliver the babies on June 27.

"I'm scared, but excited for what's next and the journey ahead," said Kelly.

Babies 'R' US of North Olmsted decided to surprise Kelly this year with a few things to make that journey a little easier.

The care package contained a total of six car seats from Even Flo, all the feeding equipment for four babies from Even Flo – feeding, accessories, sheets, swaddles, bibs, and 2,000 diapers from Babies 'R' Us.

"I had twins myself, so I know what it is like to have two at one time. Four is a handful so we wanted to be there to help," said Colleen Kennedy, manager.

Sister station WJW met up with the Myers in March to see just how hectic life can be for parents of four – who are now preparing for eight: