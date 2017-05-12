Judge dismisses embezzlement charge against Virginia Beach Police officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An embezzlement charge against a Virginia Beach Police officer was dismissed on Friday, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Master Police Officer Mark Rowe was arrested in September after police accused him of embezzling from the department.

They claimed Rowe, who was assigned to the property and evidence unit, stole an unclaimed property item out of the evidence room that was marked for destruction.

Judge Moore of Suffolk dismissed the charge after the Commonwealth presented evidence in the case.

Rowe has been on administrative duty since the investigation began.

