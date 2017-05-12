JANE THE VIRGIN new episode, Monday 5/15 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Sixty-Three” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HURT FEELINGS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Fabian (guest star Francisco San Martin) are not on the same page when it comes to their relationship, which makes it hard for Jane to ask him for a favor. Petra (Yael Grobglas) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) both turn to Jane for advice, but Jane is determined not to get involved. Meanwhile, Jane volunteers to help Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil), but might have bitten off more than she can chew. Ivonne Coll also stars. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Paul Sciarrotta (#319). Original airdate 5/15/2017