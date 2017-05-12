× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain for today and tomorrow

Rain chances continue… A stationary front continues to linger to our south and west, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Rain will become more widespread later this afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times but severe storms are not expected. Highs will only reach the low 60s today, about 10 degrees below normal. It will still be windy today. Expect east winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Rain will continue overnight. Storms are possible but the threat for severe weather will remain low. It will still be windy tonight with temperatures slipping into the upper 50s.

Rain and storm chances will continue for Saturday as an area of low pressure moves over the region. Most of the rain will clear out Saturday afternoon as highs warm to near 70. We will warm into the upper 70s for Mother’s Day with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds. Expect a windy weekend with NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (70%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (70%), Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: S/W 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 3 (ModerateighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 12th

1974 F2 Tornado: Nottoway Co

2008 High Wind Warning all SE VA Coast. Coastal Flooding MD, VA coast.

