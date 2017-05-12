× First Warning Traffic – Midtown Tunnel closure, Centerville Trnpk Bridge closed and bridge openings for Friday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM

CHESAPEAKE: CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE CLOSED THROUGH SUNDAY

This closures is causing rush hour delays on Battlefield Blvd and on the168 bypass. Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. The installation of a new barrier gate foundation will require the full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge. A detour via Rt 168 Bypass will be marked. Expect delays.

VIRGINIA BEACH—TRAFFIC SHIFT PLANNED AT HOLLAND ROAD CONNECTION PROJECT

As soon as Friday, May 12, 2017, drivers at the Holland Road Connection Project should expect a traffic shift, weather permitting, as construction advances.

First, drivers headed north and south on Holland Road will encounter a flagging operation while crews build crossovers. This flagging operation will be temporary.

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, May 5 to Friday, May 12

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 15.*****

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 7-13

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Jefferson Avenue: Northbound: Right-lane closure before I-64 west on-ramp on May 8-12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.



I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) is scheduled for the following closures: Additionally, there will be single-lane closures affecting the right lane, right shoulder and right sidewalk northbound on Hampton Boulevard from Greenbrier Avenue to 90 th Street on the following dates: May 9-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 8-12 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 8-12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows: May 13 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 8-12 from 6 a.m. to noon.

