First Warning Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms

Tracking more showers and storms….Drier weather will be moving in soon, but until we get there, a lot of us will have to dodge rain and storms.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect soggy conditions as a front remains stalled near our area. We’ll see rain on and off through the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect low clouds and drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will blow in from the east between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s with winds from the east between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Those winds may cause some flooding around high tide tonight. High tide at Sewells Point is around 11:14 p.m.

On Saturday, we’ll likely see scattered showers and a couple of isolated thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves over the region. Most of the rain will likely clear up by afternoon. However, a couple of leftover showers could still mix in as low pressure churns over the area and away from us. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As high pressure builds in, we’ll see partly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day. Highs will jump into the upper 70s. Then, next week, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Storms Possible. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (70%). Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/W/NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Sun and Clouds. Warmer. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1974 F2 Tornado: Nottoway Co

2008 High Wind Warning all SE VA Coast. Coastal Flooding MD, VA coast.

