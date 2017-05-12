48 Hours: NCIS: “To Catch a Killer” profiles Portsmouth teen’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The story of a 16-year-old's gruesome murder and the following investigation will air on primetime television Friday night.

48 Hours: NCIS: "To Catch a Killer" is profiling Meghan Landowski, who was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in 2008 by her friend, then 17-year-old Robert Barnes.

It's the series' second installment.

The episode will chronicle investigators' search for Landowski's killer and difficulties in nailing down a suspect.

News 3 spoke with one of the investigators on the case in February.

Barnes pleaded guilty to the murder in 2009.