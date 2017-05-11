Waterside District celebrates Grand Opening
NORFOLK, Va. – Waterside District celebrates it’s Grand Opening Thursday, May 11th.
At 11am, the doors will be open for good on the new dining and entertainment experience.
People are expected to see 130,000 square feet full of eateries, bars, and breweries.
The majority of the restaurants and dining options will be open and ready to serve guests, including The Market, Blue Moon TapHouse, PBR Norfolk, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, Harbor Club, and The Fudgery.
The Market is the 30,000-square-feet heart of the Waterside District and features multiple options for food and drinks like the Starr Hill Market Bar, Rappahannock Oyster Company, Cogan’s Pizza, The Local, Luk Fu, The Mix, Rocky Mountain Grill, Norfolk Coffee and Tea Co. and VIN.
Other projects, like Striper’s Waterside and Chipotle, will open later this year.
The Grand Opening weekend will be full of concerts and entertainment and it’s all free and open to the public.
Here’s the schedule of events:
Thursday, May 11
10am Arboria Luminarium
5pm Opening Ceremony
6pm Vinyl Headlights
6pm Streetmosphere
6pm Good Shot Judy
7:45pm Sunset Salute
8pm New Politics Concert*
9:15pm Weezer Concert*
Friday, May 12
10am Arboria Luminarium
4pm Norfolk’s Biggest Happy Hour
5pm Yacht Rock Deck Party with Schooner or Later
5pm Win a Vacation an Hour, Every Hour!
7pm Meet Keith Villa, Blue Moon Brewmaster
Saturday, May 13
6:30am CHKD Run Walk for the Kids
10am Arboria Luminarium
12pm Family Fun Streetmosphere
2pm Maritime Salute to Hampton Roads
8pm Chase Rice Concert*
Sunday, May 14
10am Arboria Luminarium
11am Mother’s Day
11am Sunday Funday at The Harbor Club
12pm Family Fun Streetmosphere