Waterside District celebrates Grand Opening

NORFOLK, Va. – Waterside District celebrates it’s Grand Opening Thursday, May 11th.

At 11am, the doors will be open for good on the new dining and entertainment experience.

People are expected to see 130,000 square feet full of eateries, bars, and breweries.

The majority of the restaurants and dining options will be open and ready to serve guests, including The Market, Blue Moon TapHouse, PBR Norfolk, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, Harbor Club, and The Fudgery.

The Market is the 30,000-square-feet heart of the Waterside District and features multiple options for food and drinks like the Starr Hill Market Bar, Rappahannock Oyster Company, Cogan’s Pizza, The Local, Luk Fu, The Mix, Rocky Mountain Grill, Norfolk Coffee and Tea Co. and VIN.

Other projects, like Striper’s Waterside and Chipotle, will open later this year.

The Grand Opening weekend will be full of concerts and entertainment and it’s all free and open to the public.

Here’s the schedule of events:

Thursday, May 11

10am Arboria Luminarium

5pm Opening Ceremony

6pm Vinyl Headlights

6pm Streetmosphere

6pm Good Shot Judy

7:45pm Sunset Salute

8pm New Politics Concert*

9:15pm Weezer Concert*

Friday, May 12

10am Arboria Luminarium

4pm Norfolk’s Biggest Happy Hour

5pm Yacht Rock Deck Party with Schooner or Later

5pm Win a Vacation an Hour, Every Hour!

7pm Meet Keith Villa, Blue Moon Brewmaster

Saturday, May 13

6:30am CHKD Run Walk for the Kids

10am Arboria Luminarium

12pm Family Fun Streetmosphere

2pm Maritime Salute to Hampton Roads

8pm Chase Rice Concert*

Sunday, May 14

10am Arboria Luminarium

11am Mother’s Day

11am Sunday Funday at The Harbor Club

12pm Family Fun Streetmosphere