Police investigate after two men found in Norfolk with gunshot wounds

NORFOLK, Va. – Police found two men in Norfolk with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Reports of gunshots were originally reported near Pond Lane in Chesapeake.

Police believe the victims found along I-464 near the Downtown Tunnel were connected to the incident in Chesapeake.

The victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and police said they do not know the extent of their injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time and police in Norfolk and Chesapeake are investigating.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.