Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days with rain and storms

Rain and storms to end the week… A string of fronts continues to lingering over the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with rain chances increasing through the day. We will see a few showers and drizzle this morning. Rain will gradually become more widespread this afternoon and this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Watch out for areas of localized flooding, strong winds, and hail. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s this morning and warm into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will increase through the day: SE at 5 to 10 this morning, east at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

We will see rain with strong to severe storms possible tonight. Watch out for localized flooding, strong winds, and hail. Lows will dip into the mid and upper 50s.

Clouds and rain will remain for Friday. Expect on and off showers through the day but storm chances will be lower. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph. Rain and storm chances will continue for Saturday as an area of low pressure moves over the region. Rain and clouds will clear out for Sunday. Expect a windy weekend with NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE/E 5-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%),Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 3 (ModerateighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 11th

1951 F1 Tornado King and Queen Co

1981 F2 Tornado: Middlesex Co

1995 F1 Tornado Bertie Co

