Redskins sign nine of 10 draft picks

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Stephen Czarda/Redskins.com) – The Washington Redskins on Thursday announced nine of the team’s 10 2017 draft picks have been signed, as Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson, Samaje Perine, Montae Nicholson, Jeremy Sprinkle, Chase Roullier, Robert Davis, Josh Harvey Clemons and Joshua Holsey have put pen to paper on their rookie contracts. Terms of their deals were not disclosed.

Third round pick, Fabian Moreau, remains unsigned. He tore a pectoral muscle in late March and is not expected to be 100 percent until September.

Allen and Anderson are reunited in Washington after the pair helped make the University of Alabama’s defense one of the most dominant units in college football in recent seasons.

Projected by many to be a top-five prospect in this year’s draft, Allen was available for the Redskins to select with the No. 17-overall pick.

“Really, never in a million years did we think he would be there at 17, but we’re happy-as-heck he was,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said after the selection of Allen. “There was not a lot of debate in there – we put the card in and took a heck-of-a football player and a great person.”

Allen returns to Washington following a strong four-year run with the Crimson Tide, as he collected 152 tackles along with 28 sacks, six passes defensed, three fumbles forced, three fumbles recovered and a touchdown.

During his senior season in 2016, Allen was one of the most productive defensive linemen in the country, finishing the year with 69 tackles along with a team-high 10.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

He was a unanimous first team All-America selection along with being named the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award.

Anderson, meanwhile, was selected in the second round after appearing in 57 career games at Alabama from 2013-16, recording 128 tackles (64 solo), 40.0 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and one interception, which he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.With a pair of fourth round picks, the Redskins selected Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine and Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson.

Perine joins the Redskins following the most prolific career of any running back in Oklahoma’s history, rushing for a school-record 4,112 yards in just three seasons.

“You say, ‘Oh, he’s a big back, he’s a between-the-tackles back.’ He’s averaging six yards per carry, so he’s a little bit more than that,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “I don’t think he gets enough credit for once he gets outside that ability to run over people, stiff-arm people [and] still make people miss. Not to mention, the character on this kid is A-plus. We know we’re going to get the most out of him. He benched 30 times on 225 [pounds], so we know how strong he is. Just a total package is really what we liked.”

Nicholson completed his career at Michigan State appearing in 31 games and collecting 200 tackles along with four interceptions, four passes defensed, three fumbles forced and a fumble recovery.

Washington added to an already deep tight end corps in the fifth round with the selection of Jeremy Sprinkle out of Arkansas.

Over the final two rounds, the Redskins selected four players: Wyoming center Chase Roullier, Georgia State wide receiver Robert Davis, Louisville linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons and Auburn cornerback Joshua Holsey.