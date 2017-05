NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News Public Schools bus driver has been charged with reckless driving after a crash on Thursday morning.

Newport News Police responded to the incident at 7:14 a.m.

The bus, which was not carrying any children, hit an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 800 block of Hampton Avenue.

No one was injured.

However, the bus driver, 39-year-old Trisha Lynn Overby, was charged with Reckless Driving.

The crash remains under investigation.