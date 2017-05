× Is It Worth It? ‘Smart Swab’ says its the easy way to clean your ears

NORFOLK, Va. – Cleaning your ears with a Q-tip can be dangerous.

Doctors say it can push wax further into your ear, potentially damaging your ear drum.

The Smart Swab claims to be the safer, easier way to clean your ears from home.

However, what do doctors think? Is the $20 tool worth it?

If you want to see the Smart Swab in use by an ENT – check out this video.

