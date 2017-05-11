Investigators believe outdoor light fixture started two-alarm fire at Oceanfront condos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Fire Department Investigators have identified the likely cause of a two-alarm fire that occurred May 4 at the Summer’s Point Condominiums at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The fire caused a part of the roof to collapse and displaced 17 residents.

Investigators say they believe an exterior lighting fixture most likely started the fire. The light fixture was located on the first floor in the back of the building.

The fire caused extensive damage to 12 units, but the estimated cost of the damages has not yet been determined.

