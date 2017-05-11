× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and possible thunderstorms

Tracking scattered showers and possible thunderstorms….Keep your rain gear handy. We’re tracking scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as we wrap up the work week and move into our Mother’s Day weekend.

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm, courtesy of a stationary front draped over the Mid-Atlantic. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s. This evening, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are likely. A few storms could be strong to severe. Localized flooding, strong winds and hail are all possible. We’ll keep an eye on it. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s

On Friday, showers will become more widely scattered for the area. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Our rain and storm chances will go back up on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves over the viewing area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be near 70.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies and warm weather for Mother’s Day. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Storms Possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (70%). Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW-NW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1951 F1 Tornado King and Queen Co

1981 F2 Tornado: Middlesex Co

1995 F1 Tornado Bertie Co

