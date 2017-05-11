× First Warning Forecast: More soggy weather headed our way

The First Warning Storm Tacking soggy weather heading into your weekend. Keep that rain gear handy!

A chance for scattered showers and a possible storm as we head overnight, otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s. If we do see storms, the main threat will be heavy downpours. We could see some localized, nuisance flooding.

Heading into Friday, you’re going to want to grab that umbrella again. We will be dealing with gloomy conditions, possible fog and widely scattered showers. A slight chance for a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Milder temperatures for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will move over the area. A chance for showers and storms, mainly for the first part of the day. Looks like we’ll see some drier conditions later in the day.

Good news for the Mother’s Day! The weather is looking dry and warmer. We’ll see clearing skies with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Conditions continue to look dry Monday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lowers 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms (50%). Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Widely scattered showers possible (50%). Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms (60%). Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW-NW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

