Elizabeth River Ferry to provide free rides Saturday and Sunday for Waterside District’s Grand Opening

NORFOLK, Va. – To help celebrate the Grand Opening of the Waterside District, Elizabeth River Crossings is providing FREE rides on the Elizabeth River Ferry on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

The ferry will operate on a normal schedule and passengers will not need tickets to board.

The ferry runs from 10 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday, operating every 30 minutes until 5:15 p.m., then every 15 minutes through midnight. The last ferry will leave High Street for Waterside at 11:45 p.m., leave North Landing for Waterside at 11:50 p.m., and leave Waterside at midnight.

On Sunday, the ferry runs from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.