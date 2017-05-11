Driver charged after chase from Norfolk into Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. – The driver of a vehicle that was chased from Norfolk into Chesapeake on Wednesday has been charged.

The pursuit started in Norfolk on Brambleton Avenue near Park Avenue at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday after the Norfolk Police Fugitive Squad and U.S. Marshals Task Force spotted a vehicle occupied by five people identified as armed shooting suspects in a previous incident.

The pursuit came to an end at Providence Road and Rock Creek Drive, near Campostella Road, after the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Rock Creek Road, lost control, left the roadway, and hit an unoccupied parked car in a driveway.

The driver, 20-year-old Kenneth St. Clair Walck, has been charged with one count each of felony eluding, felony child endangerment, reckless driving, and hit and run property damage.

The felony child endangerment charge is due to the fact that one of the other four occupants of the vehicle was 17-years-old.

Charges are still pending in the case Walck and the other men were being pursued for.

Walck is currently in the Norfolk City Jail on no bond.

