Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy stretch to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson's First Warning Forecast

Rain chances go up to end the week… We are tracking a string of fronts lingering over the Mid-Atlantic. The front will stay to our south and west today but still close enough to have an impact. We will see a mix of sun & clouds today with more sun to the NE and more clouds to the SW. A few isolated showers are possible for the southern Outer Banks, the Albemarle, and inland NC. Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning, slightly warmer than yesterday. Highs will warm into the low and mid 70s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.

The front will drift slightly north tonight, spreading in clouds and showers. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with isolated showers, mainly for our southern and inland areas. Lows tonight will only drop into the mid and upper 50s.

Rain chances will increase for the end of the work week and weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible but severe storms are not likely. High temperatures will range from the mid 60s to low 70s. Showers should clear out just in time for Mother’s Day.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very HighighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 10th

1955 F2 Tornado Bertie Co

1990 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

1990 F1 Tornado Wicomico Co

