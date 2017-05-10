Two wanted for robbing owner, patron of Newport News laundry business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Cho's Cleaners at 11710 Jefferson Avenue.

Police say they responded to the business at 4:57 p.m. and met with the owner, a 57-year-old Yorktown woman. The woman told officers two unknown black males wearing dark blue jeans and black hoodies, entered the business through the front door, pointed guns at her and demanded cash.

After taking money, the suspects then robbed a 62-year-old Newport News man who was a customer at the business, again taking cash from him.

Both suspects are described as approximately 5'5", about 16-17 years old, 120-130 pounds.

No one was injured during the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.