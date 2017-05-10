Two displaced by kitchen fire in Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people were displaced after a fire in their Suffolk home on Wednesday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the home in the 6200 block of Pelican View Court around 9:15 a.m.

Crews spotted light smoke coming from the front door, and a small kitchen fire was found.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but the residence sustained smoke damage.

A resident of the home was treated by emergency personnel for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a heat lamp on the kitchen table.