Two displaced by kitchen fire in Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people were displaced after a fire in their Suffolk home on Wednesday morning.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the home in the 6200 block of Pelican View Court around 9:15 a.m.
Crews spotted light smoke coming from the front door, and a small kitchen fire was found.
The fire was quickly knocked down, but the residence sustained smoke damage.
A resident of the home was treated by emergency personnel for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a heat lamp on the kitchen table.
36.882469 -76.409487