NORFOLK, Va. – Third Eye Blind will perform at the Waterside District, according to the band’s Twitter.

The concert is on June 3 and tickets go on sale Friday, May 12.

we'll see you june 3rd at @WatersideDistVA. tix on sale this friday: bit.ly/3EBwebsite https://t.co/7wxA9kGkur—

Third Eye Blind (@ThirdEyeBlind) May 10, 2017

The stop is part of the band’s “Summer Gods Tour,” which celebrates the 20th anniversary of their debut album.