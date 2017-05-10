Police investigate possible bullet holes in Newport News elementary school trailer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to B.C. Charles Elementary School Tuesday for a report of damage to the property.

When officers met with the principal they were told one of the teachers found a window with holes in it.

The holes looked as though they were from gunfire, police said.

The damage was to an outdoor trailer classroom.

Police said multiple holes varying in sizes were in the exterior and interior panes of glass.

On May 8 the classroom was secured without any damage around 6 p.m., and the holes were reported the next day.

Police are investigating this incident.