Peninsula Health officials search for two pit bulls that bit a person

YORK Co., Va. – The Peninsula Health District is looking for two pit bulls that bit a person on Tuesday.

One of the dogs is light brown and the other is dark brown. They are not wearing collars.

The Virginia Department of Health said the dogs bit a person behind the Walmart on Rochambeau Road.

If the dogs are not found the victim may have to get shots to prevent rabies.

Once the dogs are located they will not be taken from their owner, but placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days, according to the VDH.

If you have seen these pit bulls call the health district at 757-603-4277.