Old Dominion tops VCU 4-1, snags a season series sweep

NORFOLK. Va. - The newly ranked No. 25 Old Dominion Monarchs pulled the brooms out on Wednesday evening as they swept the season series against Virginia Commonwealth with a 4-1 win.

ODU (33-15) scored two runs in both the third and seventh innings. Senior catcher Kyle Beam opened

the scoring with a solo home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the third. Kellam high

alumnus Turner Bishop and Bryce Windham each added RBIs.

The Rams lone run came when Michael Blanchard, who got the start, hit a Rams batter with bases loaded.

ODU returns to action at home this weekend against FIU.