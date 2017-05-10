Local talent help raise money for Va. Beach SPCA in ‘Dancing for Paws’ competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Local professionals and celebrities are putting showing off their dance moves to raise money for homeless pets at the Dancing for Paws Dance Competition!

The event, which takes place at Chrysler Hall on June 10, is hosted by the Virginia Beach SPCA and Golden Slippers Dance Academy.

New 3’s Barbara Ciara will be the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening.

The local talent, including News 3 weekend anchor Todd Corillo, will be paired with professional dancers.

There will be eight trophies awarded: Best Male and Best Female–Beginner, Best Male and Female–Experienced for both ballroom and Latin categories.

The SPCA will have adoptable cats and dogs at the event and involved in the show.

Tickets are $35 and premium seats in the front four rows are $45. Tickets are available for purchase online at vbspca.com or in-person at The Scope and Chrysler Hall Box Office. Military and studnet discounts at the box office will be available for $25 with valid ID.

VIP tickets (rows 5-8) include the after-party at BITE restaurant for $75 and are available online at vbspca.com or in-person at the VBSPCA Main Shelter located at 3040 Holland Road.