Is It Worth It? ‘Yoshi Copper Mat’ claims to eliminate grilling messes

NORFOLK, Va. – The Yoshi Copper Grill Mat claims to be the best way to barbecue!

The heat conductive copper mat keeps your grill clean and keeps food and sauce from falling through. The mat reduces flare ups, cooks food more evenly, and is reusable.

It can be used for grilling indoors or outdoors and can be used in the oven. It also says that it makes perfect grill marks and food slides right off.

Two copper mats are $19.99 – is it worth it?

