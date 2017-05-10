× First Warning Forecast: Shower and storm chances increase heading into Thursday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some soggy weather on the way. Grab that rain gear!

As we go through Wednesday evening and night, expect mostly cloudy skies. We could see a couple isolated showers and storms. Lows tonight in the mid and upper 50s.

On Thursday, you’ll need that rain gear! Rain chances will increase throughout the day, with a 50 percent chance by lunch time, increasing to a 70 percent chance in the afternoon. We could even see a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers with a possible thunderstorm on tap to end the work week. Temperatures in the low and mid 60s. We could see a little nuisance flooding.

Temperatures will warm heading into the weekend. Highs in the lower 70s for Saturday with showers and possible storms. Good news! Mother’s Day is looking dry, with clearing skies throughout the day and highs in the mid and upper 70s.

If you’re tired of the rain, we’re tracking dry conditions for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and storms possible (25%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible storms (70%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

