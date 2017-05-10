× First Warning Forecast: Our rain chances are going up

Our rain chances are going up….Get ready for several days of rain on the way.

A string of fronts remains stalled over the Mid-Atlantic, which will keep our weather a bit unsettled over the next few days. But as we move through our Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area. It’s going to be warm. High temperatures will be in the low and mid 70s. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

On Thursday, have your rain gear ready. We’re tracking on and off showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the rain could be heavy. High temperatures will cool into the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Friday. Temperatures will warm to near 70 by Saturday.

Mother’s Day looks dry and warm. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

This Afternoon: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1955 F2 Tornado Bertie Co

1990 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

1990 F1 Tornado Wicomico Co

