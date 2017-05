Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We play our game Case by Case and learn a lot in the process from our legal eagle Paul Hernandez of Kalfus and Nachman. This week we have the Case of the Virginia No Contact Accident, the North Carolina No Contact Accident and the Stop Short Driver. Only one is a good case base don the law, and the answer may surprise you.

Presented by Kalfus & Nachman.

